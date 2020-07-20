10307 Missouri Ave #301

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Penthouse in a quiet residential neighborhood - Penthouse (3bd+3.5ba+den 2500sqft) with breath-taking views in a quiet residential neighborhood, designer recessed lighting, high ceilings, hardwood and brand new quality carpet, plantation shutters, separate den/office with wet bar. Kitchen with caesar-stone countertops, glass tiled-backsplash, solid wood cabinets, stainless refrigerator, dishwasher & built-in microwave, quality wall oven, new dual central AC and Heating in top and lower level. Plenty of storage closets space. Top level Master suite with over-sized master bath featuring 3 walk-in closets, separate water-closets, bidet toilet, double sinks, additional vanity, large separate shower & soaking tub; 2nd Bedroom and full bath on upper level. Main level bedroom with en-suite full bath. Well appointed on tree-lined Missouri Avenue, surrounded by multi-million dollar homes. Just a few minutes walk to Century City Mall, top shopping, restaurants, places of worship and parks. Award winning Westwood Charter Elementary school with 10 out 10 rating and 945 API. Central to UCLA, Santa Monica, Brentwood, Beverly Hills and great restaurants! Professional managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval.

Easy to show with short notices.

