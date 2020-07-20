All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

10307 Missouri Ave #301

10307 Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10307 Missouri Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Penthouse in a quiet residential neighborhood - Penthouse (3bd+3.5ba+den 2500sqft) with breath-taking views in a quiet residential neighborhood, designer recessed lighting, high ceilings, hardwood and brand new quality carpet, plantation shutters, separate den/office with wet bar. Kitchen with caesar-stone countertops, glass tiled-backsplash, solid wood cabinets, stainless refrigerator, dishwasher & built-in microwave, quality wall oven, new dual central AC and Heating in top and lower level. Plenty of storage closets space. Top level Master suite with over-sized master bath featuring 3 walk-in closets, separate water-closets, bidet toilet, double sinks, additional vanity, large separate shower & soaking tub; 2nd Bedroom and full bath on upper level. Main level bedroom with en-suite full bath. Well appointed on tree-lined Missouri Avenue, surrounded by multi-million dollar homes. Just a few minutes walk to Century City Mall, top shopping, restaurants, places of worship and parks. Award winning Westwood Charter Elementary school with 10 out 10 rating and 945 API. Central to UCLA, Santa Monica, Brentwood, Beverly Hills and great restaurants! Professional managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval.
Easy to show with short notices.
To apply, please visit our website at www.RPMChoice.com/houses-rent.
Equal Opportunity Housing
* Prices and Availability Subject to Change

(RLNE1843321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10307 Missouri Ave #301 have any available units?
10307 Missouri Ave #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10307 Missouri Ave #301 have?
Some of 10307 Missouri Ave #301's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10307 Missouri Ave #301 currently offering any rent specials?
10307 Missouri Ave #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10307 Missouri Ave #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10307 Missouri Ave #301 is pet friendly.
Does 10307 Missouri Ave #301 offer parking?
No, 10307 Missouri Ave #301 does not offer parking.
Does 10307 Missouri Ave #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10307 Missouri Ave #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10307 Missouri Ave #301 have a pool?
No, 10307 Missouri Ave #301 does not have a pool.
Does 10307 Missouri Ave #301 have accessible units?
No, 10307 Missouri Ave #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 10307 Missouri Ave #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10307 Missouri Ave #301 has units with dishwashers.
