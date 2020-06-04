All apartments in Los Angeles
10290 Seabury Lane
10290 Seabury Lane

10290 Seabury Lane · (818) 602-6949
Location

10290 Seabury Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,995

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1546 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
One of a kind property ! Nestled in the hills, completely surrounded by nature comes a rare opportunity to live in the coveted area of Beverly Glen. Situated at the end of a small cul de sac, between Holmby Hills & Bel Air. Head up the long, private, gated driveway to a recently remodeled, serene, & peaceful retreat. Once at the top of the driveway, you will find enough parking for 8+ cars, a guest house & private Zen like pool. Inside the home you will immediately notice the spacious and open floor plan. New windows letting in an abundance of natural light. New recessed lights. New Kitchen with top of the line SS appliances and large granite island & counter tops. Kitchen is adjacent to the family room and dining room . New gleaming wood floors throughout the home. Family room with real wood burning fire place & double doors leading out to a gorgeous front porch area. 1 bedroom located downstairs with its own walk in closet & door leading out to side porch. 1 bath downstairs with shower. Master bedroom with views of neighborhood is the only room upstairs with its own private bath & master closet. Separate guest house isolated from the rest of the property. Garage was converted into separate room off main house. Could be perfect for a gym, yoga/art studio or movie room, man cave. Great location with just a short drive to Sunset Blvd and minutes from Ventura Blvd. In the highly acclaimed Roscomare school district. Don't let this one get away .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10290 Seabury Lane have any available units?
10290 Seabury Lane has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10290 Seabury Lane have?
Some of 10290 Seabury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10290 Seabury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10290 Seabury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10290 Seabury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10290 Seabury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10290 Seabury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10290 Seabury Lane offers parking.
Does 10290 Seabury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10290 Seabury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10290 Seabury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10290 Seabury Lane has a pool.
Does 10290 Seabury Lane have accessible units?
No, 10290 Seabury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10290 Seabury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10290 Seabury Lane has units with dishwashers.
