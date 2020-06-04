10290 Seabury Lane

Amenities

One of a kind property ! Nestled in the hills, completely surrounded by nature comes a rare opportunity to live in the coveted area of Beverly Glen. Situated at the end of a small cul de sac, between Holmby Hills & Bel Air. Head up the long, private, gated driveway to a recently remodeled, serene, & peaceful retreat. Once at the top of the driveway, you will find enough parking for 8+ cars, a guest house & private Zen like pool. Inside the home you will immediately notice the spacious and open floor plan. New windows letting in an abundance of natural light. New recessed lights. New Kitchen with top of the line SS appliances and large granite island & counter tops. Kitchen is adjacent to the family room and dining room . New gleaming wood floors throughout the home. Family room with real wood burning fire place & double doors leading out to a gorgeous front porch area. 1 bedroom located downstairs with its own walk in closet & door leading out to side porch. 1 bath downstairs with shower. Master bedroom with views of neighborhood is the only room upstairs with its own private bath & master closet. Separate guest house isolated from the rest of the property. Garage was converted into separate room off main house. Could be perfect for a gym, yoga/art studio or movie room, man cave. Great location with just a short drive to Sunset Blvd and minutes from Ventura Blvd. In the highly acclaimed Roscomare school district. Don't let this one get away .