Los Angeles, CA
1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS

1028 South Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1028 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Spanish duplex available for rent. Located in the South Carthay Historic District, this bright and spacious home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, plus an office space, fireplace and balcony. Interior highlights include tile floors and granite counter tops, as well as a dedicated laundry area. This is a gorgeous property in an amazing location- just south of Olympic and Crescent Heights, and conveniently located to areas in Beverly Hills / Beverly Center and La Cienega Park. This home also offers 2 car garage parking, washer/dryer in unit, full size refrigerator, central air and use of backyard swimming pool. Small dogs and cats allowed with additional pet security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have?
Some of 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS is pet friendly.
Does 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers parking.
Does 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
Yes, 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS has a pool.
Does 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS has units with dishwashers.
