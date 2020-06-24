1028 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Amenities

Beautiful Spanish duplex available for rent. Located in the South Carthay Historic District, this bright and spacious home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, plus an office space, fireplace and balcony. Interior highlights include tile floors and granite counter tops, as well as a dedicated laundry area. This is a gorgeous property in an amazing location- just south of Olympic and Crescent Heights, and conveniently located to areas in Beverly Hills / Beverly Center and La Cienega Park. This home also offers 2 car garage parking, washer/dryer in unit, full size refrigerator, central air and use of backyard swimming pool. Small dogs and cats allowed with additional pet security.