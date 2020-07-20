All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10260 Plainview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10260 Plainview Avenue
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:36 PM

10260 Plainview Avenue

10260 Plainview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10260 Plainview Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Stop by and fall in love with this Townhouse in a desirable Tujunga Neighborhood. This unit offers bright and open floor plan, central AC, double balconies, private patio for entertaining guests, in unit washer and dryer, community swimming pool, gas fireplace, kitchen equipped with appliances and lots of cabinets, two side by side parking and so much more. Master has a walk-in closet and all rooms have ample storage space! Great and safe neighborhood located near tons of shopping, restaurants and entertainment, schools and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10260 Plainview Avenue have any available units?
10260 Plainview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10260 Plainview Avenue have?
Some of 10260 Plainview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10260 Plainview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10260 Plainview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10260 Plainview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10260 Plainview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10260 Plainview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10260 Plainview Avenue offers parking.
Does 10260 Plainview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10260 Plainview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10260 Plainview Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10260 Plainview Avenue has a pool.
Does 10260 Plainview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10260 Plainview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10260 Plainview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10260 Plainview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College