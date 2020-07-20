10260 Plainview Avenue

Amenities

Stop by and fall in love with this Townhouse in a desirable Tujunga Neighborhood. This unit offers bright and open floor plan, central AC, double balconies, private patio for entertaining guests, in unit washer and dryer, community swimming pool, gas fireplace, kitchen equipped with appliances and lots of cabinets, two side by side parking and so much more. Master has a walk-in closet and all rooms have ample storage space! Great and safe neighborhood located near tons of shopping, restaurants and entertainment, schools and parks.