1026 South HOLT Avenue

patio / balcony fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Classic Spanish 3 bedroom upper floor home in a beautiful duplex. Walk up the stairs surrounded my beautiful palm trees and lush plants. Relax in the extremely large and gated backyard filled with fruit trees and is perfect for children and parties. Step inside the bright and airy home with grand entrances and high ceilings and feel the charm and elegance that flows through the home. Have dinner in the large and sun-filled dining room, or have breakfast in the cosy breakfast room. Lots of closet space through the home and classic 1930's built-in drawers. Enjoy your very own outside porch by your front door and bundle up by the fireplace inside the very spacious living room. If you love entertain, this home is perfect for you!