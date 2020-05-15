All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1026 South HOLT Avenue

1026 South Holt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1026 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Classic Spanish 3 bedroom upper floor home in a beautiful duplex. Walk up the stairs surrounded my beautiful palm trees and lush plants. Relax in the extremely large and gated backyard filled with fruit trees and is perfect for children and parties. Step inside the bright and airy home with grand entrances and high ceilings and feel the charm and elegance that flows through the home. Have dinner in the large and sun-filled dining room, or have breakfast in the cosy breakfast room. Lots of closet space through the home and classic 1930's built-in drawers. Enjoy your very own outside porch by your front door and bundle up by the fireplace inside the very spacious living room. If you love entertain, this home is perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

