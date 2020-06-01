All apartments in Los Angeles
1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard

1026 South Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1026 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spanish Style Duplex- Lower floor unit with a Private Pool for your enjoyment. 3 Bedrooms / 2 Bath and a separate Office that can be used as an additional small bedroom. Located in the South Carthay Historic District. This bright and spacious home offers a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, fireplace and a private remodeled patio. Wood and Tile Floors, Granite counter tops, Laundry area inside the unit with Washer and Dryer Included. A beautiful home in an amazing location- just south of Olympic and Crescent Heights, and conveniently located by Beverly Hills / Beverly Center and La Cienega Park. The home comes with a 2 car garage, full size refrigerator, washer and dryer, central air and use of backyard swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have any available units?
1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have?
Some of 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

