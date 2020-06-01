1026 S Crescent Heights Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spanish Style Duplex- Lower floor unit with a Private Pool for your enjoyment. 3 Bedrooms / 2 Bath and a separate Office that can be used as an additional small bedroom. Located in the South Carthay Historic District. This bright and spacious home offers a remodeled kitchen and bathroom, fireplace and a private remodeled patio. Wood and Tile Floors, Granite counter tops, Laundry area inside the unit with Washer and Dryer Included. A beautiful home in an amazing location- just south of Olympic and Crescent Heights, and conveniently located by Beverly Hills / Beverly Center and La Cienega Park. The home comes with a 2 car garage, full size refrigerator, washer and dryer, central air and use of backyard swimming pool.