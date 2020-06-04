All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

1025 West 25th Street

1025 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1025 West 25th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two bedroom one bath located in San Pedro. A MUST See! This upper unit is freshly painted throughout. For your convenience this property comes with one car garage as well as laundry hookups inside the unit. Don't miss out! Come see today!!

For more information on how to see this unit please call Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123 or text at (310) 200-5584
Weekends Showings:(310) 650-9183

**Renters Insurance Required Upon Signing the Lease
**No Pets

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 West 25th Street have any available units?
1025 West 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1025 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1025 West 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1025 West 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1025 West 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1025 West 25th Street offers parking.
Does 1025 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 West 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 1025 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1025 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 1025 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 West 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 West 25th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 West 25th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

