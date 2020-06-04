1025 West 25th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two bedroom one bath located in San Pedro. A MUST See! This upper unit is freshly painted throughout. For your convenience this property comes with one car garage as well as laundry hookups inside the unit. Don't miss out! Come see today!!



For more information on how to see this unit please call Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123 or text at (310) 200-5584

Weekends Showings:(310) 650-9183



**Renters Insurance Required Upon Signing the Lease

**No Pets



Contact us to schedule a showing.