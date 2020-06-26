Amenities

Available now 2Bed Plus 2 Bath private mid-century style home with courtyard entry and separate guest apartment that can be used as a second bedroom, office or studio. Open and bright floor plan features hardwood and tile flooring, wood burning fireplace in living room and spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Central heating and A/C. Secluded brick rear patio and fenced grassy hillside. Separate outside laundry room with washer dryer hook ups. Conveniently located in lower Beverly Glen close to Westwood, Beverly Hills and Century City. Easily accessible two car covered parking.



Please call Vanessa (310) 699-9224 or Jose (310) 699-0643 to schedule an appointment today.



Nearby schools include Harvard-Westlake School - Middle School, Marymount High School Los Angeles and John Thomas Dye School. Nearby coffee shops include innizio, Untitled Cafe at Broad Art Center and Cafe 451. Nearby restaurants include Wolfgang Puck Bar & Lounge, Mr chows and Harrow Club. 1025 N Beverly Glen Blvd is near Holmby Park, University of California - Los Angeles and Occidental Petroleum Headquarters.



