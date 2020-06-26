All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

1025 N Beverly Glen Blvd

1025 North Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1025 North Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open House on Saturday 07/27 from 8:30AM-9:15AM

Available now 2Bed Plus 2 Bath private mid-century style home with courtyard entry and separate guest apartment that can be used as a second bedroom, office or studio. Open and bright floor plan features hardwood and tile flooring, wood burning fireplace in living room and spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Central heating and A/C. Secluded brick rear patio and fenced grassy hillside. Separate outside laundry room with washer dryer hook ups. Conveniently located in lower Beverly Glen close to Westwood, Beverly Hills and Century City. Easily accessible two car covered parking.

Please call Vanessa (310) 699-9224 or Jose (310) 699-0643 to schedule an appointment today.

LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815

Nearby schools include Harvard-Westlake School - Middle School, Marymount High School Los Angeles and John Thomas Dye School. Nearby coffee shops include innizio, Untitled Cafe at Broad Art Center and Cafe 451. Nearby restaurants include Wolfgang Puck Bar & Lounge, Mr chows and Harrow Club. 1025 N Beverly Glen Blvd is near Holmby Park, University of California - Los Angeles and Occidental Petroleum Headquarters.

(RLNE4017383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

