All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10237 De Soto Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10237 De Soto Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

10237 De Soto Avenue

10237 De Soto Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10237 De Soto Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Price reduced! Won't last! Fully furnished one bedroom with full private bath. Suite includes vaulted ceilings, sofa, flat screen tv, queen size bed, washer/dryer in master suite. Kitchen appliances include stove,dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, dishes and pots. This unit nestled in back of gated community has it's own private balcony and one assigned covered parking spot. Bring your personal belongings and you are set. Rent includes water includes trash pick up. Gated community includes community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10237 De Soto Avenue have any available units?
10237 De Soto Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10237 De Soto Avenue have?
Some of 10237 De Soto Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10237 De Soto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10237 De Soto Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10237 De Soto Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10237 De Soto Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10237 De Soto Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10237 De Soto Avenue offers parking.
Does 10237 De Soto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10237 De Soto Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10237 De Soto Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10237 De Soto Avenue has a pool.
Does 10237 De Soto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10237 De Soto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10237 De Soto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10237 De Soto Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College