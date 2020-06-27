10237 De Soto Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Price reduced! Won't last! Fully furnished one bedroom with full private bath. Suite includes vaulted ceilings, sofa, flat screen tv, queen size bed, washer/dryer in master suite. Kitchen appliances include stove,dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, dishes and pots. This unit nestled in back of gated community has it's own private balcony and one assigned covered parking spot. Bring your personal belongings and you are set. Rent includes water includes trash pick up. Gated community includes community pool.