Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

10214 Mossy Rock Cir

10214 Mossy Rock Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10214 Mossy Rock Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Bel Air Glen 5B/4B home with views - Nestled in the coveted and tranquil resort-like Bel-Air Glen resides this renovated and striking modern 5-bed, 4-bath home with sweeping west-facing canyon views. This spacious residence boasts high vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting, a Bulthaup kitchen with Miele appliances, a sleek formal dining room, and wide-planked du Chateau wood flooring. Enjoy lush panoramic canyon views and golden sunsets from an expansive deck and private spa tub. Additional features include a sizable cedar lined walk-in closet, direct garage access, separate maid's quarters and the option for a large office or home gym. Belonging to the exclusive Bel-Air Glen community, this residence provides full access to private club facilities including its large swimming pool, updated gym and clubhouse, and various tennis and basketball courts, with the comfort of 24-hour private security patrol. A short walk to local, chic dining and shopping of the Bel-Air Glen Centre and its weekend farmer's market. This residence boasts charm, comfort and luxury like none else. Tenant pays utilities, owner pays landscaping and HOA dues.

(RLNE5374022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10214 Mossy Rock Cir have any available units?
10214 Mossy Rock Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10214 Mossy Rock Cir have?
Some of 10214 Mossy Rock Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10214 Mossy Rock Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10214 Mossy Rock Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10214 Mossy Rock Cir pet-friendly?
No, 10214 Mossy Rock Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10214 Mossy Rock Cir offer parking?
Yes, 10214 Mossy Rock Cir offers parking.
Does 10214 Mossy Rock Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10214 Mossy Rock Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10214 Mossy Rock Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10214 Mossy Rock Cir has a pool.
Does 10214 Mossy Rock Cir have accessible units?
No, 10214 Mossy Rock Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10214 Mossy Rock Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 10214 Mossy Rock Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

