10214 Mossy Rock Cir

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Bel Air Glen 5B/4B home with views - Nestled in the coveted and tranquil resort-like Bel-Air Glen resides this renovated and striking modern 5-bed, 4-bath home with sweeping west-facing canyon views. This spacious residence boasts high vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting, a Bulthaup kitchen with Miele appliances, a sleek formal dining room, and wide-planked du Chateau wood flooring. Enjoy lush panoramic canyon views and golden sunsets from an expansive deck and private spa tub. Additional features include a sizable cedar lined walk-in closet, direct garage access, separate maid's quarters and the option for a large office or home gym. Belonging to the exclusive Bel-Air Glen community, this residence provides full access to private club facilities including its large swimming pool, updated gym and clubhouse, and various tennis and basketball courts, with the comfort of 24-hour private security patrol. A short walk to local, chic dining and shopping of the Bel-Air Glen Centre and its weekend farmer's market. This residence boasts charm, comfort and luxury like none else. Tenant pays utilities, owner pays landscaping and HOA dues.



(RLNE5374022)