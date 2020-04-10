All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:19 AM

10214 Fernglen Avenue

10214 Fernglen Avenue · (818) 381-7722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10214 Fernglen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Built in 2008 , with 2 car parking space. Pet Friendly, Granite, countertops, Mahogany Custom Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances that include Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer inside your home for convenience and savings, Wood Floors in the living room, Tiles in the Kitchen, Carpet in the bedrooms, Walk-in Closet in the Master Bedroom, Central Air and Heat, Recessed Lighting, Fireplace, Balcony, Whirlpool Tub, Gated Garage Parking with 2 Assigned Spaces, Secured Gated Entry,Security Cameras throughout the complex, Pet Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10214 Fernglen Avenue have any available units?
10214 Fernglen Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10214 Fernglen Avenue have?
Some of 10214 Fernglen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10214 Fernglen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10214 Fernglen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10214 Fernglen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10214 Fernglen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10214 Fernglen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10214 Fernglen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10214 Fernglen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10214 Fernglen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10214 Fernglen Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10214 Fernglen Avenue has a pool.
Does 10214 Fernglen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10214 Fernglen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10214 Fernglen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10214 Fernglen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
