10214 Fernglen Avenue

Amenities

Built in 2008 , with 2 car parking space. Pet Friendly, Granite, countertops, Mahogany Custom Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances that include Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer inside your home for convenience and savings, Wood Floors in the living room, Tiles in the Kitchen, Carpet in the bedrooms, Walk-in Closet in the Master Bedroom, Central Air and Heat, Recessed Lighting, Fireplace, Balcony, Whirlpool Tub, Gated Garage Parking with 2 Assigned Spaces, Secured Gated Entry,Security Cameras throughout the complex, Pet Friendly.