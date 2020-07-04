10209 Glade Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning, 4 beds, 2-baths single-family home in the energetic neighborhood of Chatsworth in Los Angeles.



The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, large windows and glass doors with blinds, and an elegant fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, finely crafted wood cabinets/drawers that have lots of storage space, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets with mirrored sliding doors. The bathrooms have shower/tub combos and vanity cabinets each surmounted by mirrors. Other appliances include a hookup connection for a washer with dryer, and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and gas heating are installed.



The exterior features a porch, a lawn with a driveway and an attached garage.



Small pets are allowed and $500/pet deposit. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, trash, and electricity. The landlord will cover the landscaping.



Prospect renters must provide their mobile number for inquiry about this listing.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Santa Susana Pass State Historic Park, Stoney Point Park, Chatsworth Oaks Park, and Mason Park.



Bus lines:

C - 0.2 mile

245 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

166 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

167 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile



Rail Lines:

Ventura County Line - 0.6 mile



