10209 Glade Avenue
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

10209 Glade Avenue

10209 Glade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10209 Glade Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning, 4 beds, 2-baths single-family home in the energetic neighborhood of Chatsworth in Los Angeles.

The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, large windows and glass doors with blinds, and an elegant fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, finely crafted wood cabinets/drawers that have lots of storage space, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets with mirrored sliding doors. The bathrooms have shower/tub combos and vanity cabinets each surmounted by mirrors. Other appliances include a hookup connection for a washer with dryer, and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and gas heating are installed.

The exterior features a porch, a lawn with a driveway and an attached garage.

Small pets are allowed and $500/pet deposit. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, trash, and electricity. The landlord will cover the landscaping.

Prospect renters must provide their mobile number for inquiry about this listing.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Santa Susana Pass State Historic Park, Stoney Point Park, Chatsworth Oaks Park, and Mason Park.

Bus lines:
C - 0.2 mile
245 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
166 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
167 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile

Rail Lines:
Ventura County Line - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5330612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10209 Glade Avenue have any available units?
10209 Glade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10209 Glade Avenue have?
Some of 10209 Glade Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10209 Glade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10209 Glade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10209 Glade Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10209 Glade Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10209 Glade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10209 Glade Avenue offers parking.
Does 10209 Glade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10209 Glade Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10209 Glade Avenue have a pool?
No, 10209 Glade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10209 Glade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10209 Glade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10209 Glade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10209 Glade Avenue has units with dishwashers.

