All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 102 North SWEETZER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
102 North SWEETZER Avenue
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

102 North SWEETZER Avenue

102 North Sweetzer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

102 North Sweetzer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Sleek, modern & tastefully updated dual master town home in Los Angeles sought after Beverly Grove area. This meticulously maintained, 2 story residence is impeccably detailed with high quality finishes & fixtures throughout. Open floor plan living with wood floors, gas fireplace, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting opens to fully appointed professional chef's kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, designer fixtures and granite countertops. Merging comfort, modernism and elegance, every room is filled with abundant natural sunlight, streaming through large windows. Enjoy al fresco dining on the private roof top deck with Hollywood Hills views. Location is phenomenal and minutes away to 3rd Street shops, Beverly Center, restaurants, shopping & The Grove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 20 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 North SWEETZER Avenue have any available units?
102 North SWEETZER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 North SWEETZER Avenue have?
Some of 102 North SWEETZER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 North SWEETZER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
102 North SWEETZER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 North SWEETZER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 102 North SWEETZER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 102 North SWEETZER Avenue offer parking?
No, 102 North SWEETZER Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 102 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 North SWEETZER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 North SWEETZER Avenue have a pool?
No, 102 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 102 North SWEETZER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 102 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 102 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 North SWEETZER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 20 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College