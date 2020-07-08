102 North SWEETZER Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Sleek, modern & tastefully updated dual master town home in Los Angeles sought after Beverly Grove area. This meticulously maintained, 2 story residence is impeccably detailed with high quality finishes & fixtures throughout. Open floor plan living with wood floors, gas fireplace, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting opens to fully appointed professional chef's kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, designer fixtures and granite countertops. Merging comfort, modernism and elegance, every room is filled with abundant natural sunlight, streaming through large windows. Enjoy al fresco dining on the private roof top deck with Hollywood Hills views. Location is phenomenal and minutes away to 3rd Street shops, Beverly Center, restaurants, shopping & The Grove.