10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane

10161 Valley Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10161 Valley Spring Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Nantucket showplace overlooking Lakeside Fairway! Designed with flawless craftsmanship and relaxed East Coast character. Airy bright interiors, bay windows & lush views. Light-filled entry boasts amazing 30' ceilings. Look for details such as beadboard, crisp panel work, crown molding, coffered ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. Fireside great room open to chef's kitchen with gorgeous Cararra marble counters, s/s appliances, large island and built-in banquette. Butler's pantry with wine frig leads to separate dining room. Living room has Absolute Black granite fireplace. A home designed for entertaining! Upstairs, en suite family beds & baths. Master with sitting room, fireplace, dream walk-in closet and balcony. Downstairs, en suite/office or maid's with private entrance. Secluded outdoor retreat offers loggia with cozy fireplace for cool evenings, wet bar and sparkling pool/spa/waterfall. Security system inside & out. Frank Sinatra & Amelia Earhart called this lane home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane have any available units?
10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane have?
Some of 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane offers parking.
Does 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane has a pool.
Does 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane have accessible units?
No, 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
