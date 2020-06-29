10161 VALLEY SPRING Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Nantucket showplace overlooking Lakeside Fairway! Designed with flawless craftsmanship and relaxed East Coast character. Airy bright interiors, bay windows & lush views. Light-filled entry boasts amazing 30' ceilings. Look for details such as beadboard, crisp panel work, crown molding, coffered ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. Fireside great room open to chef's kitchen with gorgeous Cararra marble counters, s/s appliances, large island and built-in banquette. Butler's pantry with wine frig leads to separate dining room. Living room has Absolute Black granite fireplace. A home designed for entertaining! Upstairs, en suite family beds & baths. Master with sitting room, fireplace, dream walk-in closet and balcony. Downstairs, en suite/office or maid's with private entrance. Secluded outdoor retreat offers loggia with cozy fireplace for cool evenings, wet bar and sparkling pool/spa/waterfall. Security system inside & out. Frank Sinatra & Amelia Earhart called this lane home.