1015 Vernon Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic neighborhood in Venice! New exterior paint and hardscape in front yard welcomes you into this charming home. HVAC and additional half-bath installed one year ago along with window treatments, drywall in the garage and sprinkler system. Original hardwood floors throughout. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Close to Venice Beach and Boardwalk, Abbot Kinney and Main Street shops and restaurants, Penmar Park and Golf Course and all the local amenities in Venice, Marina del Rey and Santa Monica. For more information and schedule a private appointment please call Shelley at 949/525-2812 or email shelleywillner@firstteam.com