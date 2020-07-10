All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

1015 Vernon Avenue

1015 Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Vernon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic neighborhood in Venice! New exterior paint and hardscape in front yard welcomes you into this charming home. HVAC and additional half-bath installed one year ago along with window treatments, drywall in the garage and sprinkler system. Original hardwood floors throughout. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Close to Venice Beach and Boardwalk, Abbot Kinney and Main Street shops and restaurants, Penmar Park and Golf Course and all the local amenities in Venice, Marina del Rey and Santa Monica. For more information and schedule a private appointment please call Shelley at 949/525-2812 or email shelleywillner@firstteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Vernon Avenue have any available units?
1015 Vernon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Vernon Avenue have?
Some of 1015 Vernon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Vernon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Vernon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Vernon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Vernon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1015 Vernon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Vernon Avenue offers parking.
Does 1015 Vernon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Vernon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Vernon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1015 Vernon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Vernon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1015 Vernon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Vernon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Vernon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

