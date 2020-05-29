All apartments in Los Angeles
10126 Reseda Blvd. #107
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

10126 Reseda Blvd. #107

10126 Reseda Boulevard · (818) 998-0597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10126 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1517 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
MOVE-IN READY! 3+2.5 twnhm w/backyard, garage + water included! (10126 Reseda) - Two-story Northridge end-unit available FOR LEASE! Features include: 3BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/over 1500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; eat-in kitchen w/appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); dining area; all bedrooms upstairs; master suite w/three-quarter bath, spacious closet + balcony; inside laundry room w/washer + dryer hook-ups (gas or electric); carpet + ceramic tile flooring; central heat + air; backyard w/covered patio; community features pool, spa + common area; water included; attached, 2 car garage w/auto opener; sorry, no pets allowed; walking distance to restaurants, Starbucks + more! For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=persona

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3540764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 have any available units?
10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 have?
Some of 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 currently offering any rent specials?
10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 pet-friendly?
No, 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 offer parking?
Yes, 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 does offer parking.
Does 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 have a pool?
Yes, 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 has a pool.
Does 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 have accessible units?
No, 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10126 Reseda Blvd. #107 has units with dishwashers.
