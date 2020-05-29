10126 Reseda Blvd. #107

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY! 3+2.5 twnhm w/backyard, garage + water included! (10126 Reseda) - Two-story Northridge end-unit available FOR LEASE! Features include: 3BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/over 1500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; eat-in kitchen w/appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); dining area; all bedrooms upstairs; master suite w/three-quarter bath, spacious closet + balcony; inside laundry room w/washer + dryer hook-ups (gas or electric); carpet + ceramic tile flooring; central heat + air; backyard w/covered patio; community features pool, spa + common area; water included; attached, 2 car garage w/auto opener; sorry, no pets allowed; walking distance to restaurants, Starbucks + more! For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=persona



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3540764)