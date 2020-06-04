10119 Brooke Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must See!! Behind your personal entry gate, you will find an updated 3 bedroom 2 and a quarter bath, 2 story home. The open floor plan is inviting and the kitchen boasts granite counters, tile floors and custom cabinets. Downstairs you will also enjoy a large living room with a fireplace with a large bonus room. Brand new carpets and paint . Plenty of storage space with laundry hookup and machine on property. The beautiful Master suite adds to the great decor with its custom closet. The backyard with a patio is perfect for entertaining!

Easy access to Freeways and close to Topanga Mall, The village.



HOA fees is homeowner responsibility and is included in the rent.