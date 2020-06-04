All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:23 PM

10119 Brooke Ave

10119 Brooke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10119 Brooke Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must See!! Behind your personal entry gate, you will find an updated 3 bedroom 2 and a quarter bath, 2 story home. The open floor plan is inviting and the kitchen boasts granite counters, tile floors and custom cabinets. Downstairs you will also enjoy a large living room with a fireplace with a large bonus room. Brand new carpets and paint . Plenty of storage space with laundry hookup and machine on property. The beautiful Master suite adds to the great decor with its custom closet. The backyard with a patio is perfect for entertaining!
Easy access to Freeways and close to Topanga Mall, The village.

HOA fees is homeowner responsibility and is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10119 Brooke Ave have any available units?
10119 Brooke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10119 Brooke Ave have?
Some of 10119 Brooke Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10119 Brooke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10119 Brooke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10119 Brooke Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10119 Brooke Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10119 Brooke Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10119 Brooke Ave offers parking.
Does 10119 Brooke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10119 Brooke Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10119 Brooke Ave have a pool?
No, 10119 Brooke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10119 Brooke Ave have accessible units?
No, 10119 Brooke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10119 Brooke Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10119 Brooke Ave has units with dishwashers.
