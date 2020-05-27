10116 HILLGROVE Drive

Amenities
Located in the hills of Beverly Hills 90210, this newly constructed two-story attachment home with a private entrance provides a luxurious and private dwelling space. Situated in a convenient and tranquil neighborhood, minutes away to the center of Beverly Hills and WeHo and only 15 minutes to Sherman Oaks, makes this home very ideally located. Featuring high ceilings, a full kitchen, large living space, a separate bedroom, and a walking closet, this two-story unit gives you all the space you need to live in ultimate comfort. Also included is a personal washer and dryer machine, garbage disposal, and treadmill. Utilities, trash, and all regular expenses INCLUDED with the listed rent price.