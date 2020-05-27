All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 17 2019 at 5:23 AM

10116 HILLGROVE Drive

10116 Hillgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10116 Hillgrove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
new construction
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Located in the hills of Beverly Hills 90210, this newly constructed two-story attachment home with a private entrance provides a luxurious and private dwelling space. Situated in a convenient and tranquil neighborhood, minutes away to the center of Beverly Hills and WeHo and only 15 minutes to Sherman Oaks, makes this home very ideally located. Featuring high ceilings, a full kitchen, large living space, a separate bedroom, and a walking closet, this two-story unit gives you all the space you need to live in ultimate comfort. Also included is a personal washer and dryer machine, garbage disposal, and treadmill. Utilities, trash, and all regular expenses INCLUDED with the listed rent price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10116 HILLGROVE Drive have any available units?
10116 HILLGROVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10116 HILLGROVE Drive have?
Some of 10116 HILLGROVE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10116 HILLGROVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10116 HILLGROVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10116 HILLGROVE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10116 HILLGROVE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10116 HILLGROVE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10116 HILLGROVE Drive offers parking.
Does 10116 HILLGROVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10116 HILLGROVE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10116 HILLGROVE Drive have a pool?
No, 10116 HILLGROVE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10116 HILLGROVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10116 HILLGROVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10116 HILLGROVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10116 HILLGROVE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

