10101 ANGELO Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill guest suite

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac North of Sunset in Beverly Hills, this charming (3BD+Bonus Guest Room) Contemporary Traditional is clean, fresh, and in immaculate condition! Spacious living room with fireplace is the heart of the home with French doors opening to the sunny backyard complete with pool, grass, and BBQ. A bonus guest suite, office, or gym with outdoor access is located on one side of the home aside the sparkling kitchen and dining areas. On the other side sits a Master Suite with fireplace and French doors opening to the backyard, as well as 2 additional guest bedrooms. Crown moldings, dark hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and modern bathrooms complete this cozy one-story home. Nestled in prime Beverly Hills just minutes from the BH Hotel. Amazing energy and tons of natural light.