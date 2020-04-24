All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

10101 ANGELO Circle

10101 Angelo Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

10101 Angelo Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac North of Sunset in Beverly Hills, this charming (3BD+Bonus Guest Room) Contemporary Traditional is clean, fresh, and in immaculate condition! Spacious living room with fireplace is the heart of the home with French doors opening to the sunny backyard complete with pool, grass, and BBQ. A bonus guest suite, office, or gym with outdoor access is located on one side of the home aside the sparkling kitchen and dining areas. On the other side sits a Master Suite with fireplace and French doors opening to the backyard, as well as 2 additional guest bedrooms. Crown moldings, dark hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and modern bathrooms complete this cozy one-story home. Nestled in prime Beverly Hills just minutes from the BH Hotel. Amazing energy and tons of natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10101 ANGELO Circle have any available units?
10101 ANGELO Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10101 ANGELO Circle have?
Some of 10101 ANGELO Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10101 ANGELO Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10101 ANGELO Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10101 ANGELO Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10101 ANGELO Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10101 ANGELO Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10101 ANGELO Circle offers parking.
Does 10101 ANGELO Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10101 ANGELO Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10101 ANGELO Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10101 ANGELO Circle has a pool.
Does 10101 ANGELO Circle have accessible units?
No, 10101 ANGELO Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10101 ANGELO Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10101 ANGELO Circle has units with dishwashers.
