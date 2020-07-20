All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 101 North LA PEER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
101 North LA PEER Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:37 AM

101 North LA PEER Drive

101 North La Peer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

101 North La Peer Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Available unfurnished or furnished, this Spanish gem is centrally located and is walking distance to Beverly Hills' and West Hollywood's fabulous shopping district and hip restaurants. Situated on a corner lot, this sun-filled home invites you to hardwood floors throughout with a spacious living room and a warm fireplace, separate breakfast and dining rooms, a cozy den, and 3 bedrooms. The kitchen overlooks a huge backyard that has plenty of room to entertain, dine, and play. A separate laundry room is featured beside the kitchen. Parking spaces for several cars are located in the back of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 North LA PEER Drive have any available units?
101 North LA PEER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 North LA PEER Drive have?
Some of 101 North LA PEER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 North LA PEER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 North LA PEER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 North LA PEER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 101 North LA PEER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 101 North LA PEER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 101 North LA PEER Drive offers parking.
Does 101 North LA PEER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 North LA PEER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 North LA PEER Drive have a pool?
No, 101 North LA PEER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101 North LA PEER Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 North LA PEER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 North LA PEER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 North LA PEER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College