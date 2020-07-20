101 North LA PEER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Available unfurnished or furnished, this Spanish gem is centrally located and is walking distance to Beverly Hills' and West Hollywood's fabulous shopping district and hip restaurants. Situated on a corner lot, this sun-filled home invites you to hardwood floors throughout with a spacious living room and a warm fireplace, separate breakfast and dining rooms, a cozy den, and 3 bedrooms. The kitchen overlooks a huge backyard that has plenty of room to entertain, dine, and play. A separate laundry room is featured beside the kitchen. Parking spaces for several cars are located in the back of the property.