Los Angeles, CA
101 Dudley Ave Venice
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

101 Dudley Ave Venice

101 E Dudley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

101 E Dudley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAIABLE NOW: STUDIO APARTMENTS FROM $898 (the smaller studios have common
area bathrooms and are not pet friendly)

-HIGH CEILINGS
-KITCHEN WITH FRIDGE & STOVE
-WOOD FLOORS
-UTILITIES INCLUDED
-PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BUILDING
-LAUNDRY ROOM
-INTERCOM SYSTEM
-LOTS OF PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION TO SANTA MONICA, DOWNTOWN, UCLA/WESTWOOD,
LMU, OTIS COLLEGE, LAX ETC.
-2ND FLOOR COMMON AREA BALCONY & FRONT PATIO
-PARKING AVAILABLE
-FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS (minimum lease: month to month)
-UNFURNISHED APARTMENT

OPEN HOUSE MONDAY-FRIDAY 4PM-4:30PM & SATURDAYS from Noon-12:30pm. PLEASE
call us if you need any additional
information or to set up an appointment on a different time than our Open
House hours. Please leave us a voicemail if we dont answe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Dudley Ave Venice have any available units?
101 Dudley Ave Venice doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Dudley Ave Venice have?
Some of 101 Dudley Ave Venice's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Dudley Ave Venice currently offering any rent specials?
101 Dudley Ave Venice is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Dudley Ave Venice pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Dudley Ave Venice is pet friendly.
Does 101 Dudley Ave Venice offer parking?
Yes, 101 Dudley Ave Venice offers parking.
Does 101 Dudley Ave Venice have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Dudley Ave Venice does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Dudley Ave Venice have a pool?
No, 101 Dudley Ave Venice does not have a pool.
Does 101 Dudley Ave Venice have accessible units?
No, 101 Dudley Ave Venice does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Dudley Ave Venice have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Dudley Ave Venice does not have units with dishwashers.
