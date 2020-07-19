101 Dudley Ave Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils

AVAIABLE NOW: STUDIO APARTMENTS FROM $898 (the smaller studios have common

area bathrooms and are not pet friendly)



-HIGH CEILINGS

-KITCHEN WITH FRIDGE & STOVE

-WOOD FLOORS

-UTILITIES INCLUDED

-PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BUILDING

-LAUNDRY ROOM

-INTERCOM SYSTEM

-LOTS OF PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION TO SANTA MONICA, DOWNTOWN, UCLA/WESTWOOD,

LMU, OTIS COLLEGE, LAX ETC.

-2ND FLOOR COMMON AREA BALCONY & FRONT PATIO

-PARKING AVAILABLE

-FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS (minimum lease: month to month)

-UNFURNISHED APARTMENT



OPEN HOUSE MONDAY-FRIDAY 4PM-4:30PM & SATURDAYS from Noon-12:30pm. PLEASE

call us if you need any additional

information or to set up an appointment on a different time than our Open

House hours. Please leave us a voicemail if we dont answe