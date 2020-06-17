All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1007 S Orange Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1007 S Orange Dr
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:04 AM

1007 S Orange Dr

1007 South Orange Drive · (323) 205-5576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1007 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 · Avail. now

$2,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Relax in your home on a quiet, tree-lined street.
Entertain guests in large living space and kitchen.
2 full bathrooms convenient for getting ready in the mornings.
Near The Grove/Farmer's Market for shopping, movies and dining.
Central air keeps you cool and comfortable.
No pets allowed, except those permitted by law.

AMENITIES:
Batchelder fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, high 9-ft alcove ceilings w/ plenty of natural light.
Parking space for one (1) car.
Water utility included.
Included Appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, gas range/oven.
In-unit laundry (washer and dryer).
Central Air/Heat.
Ground floor unit.

FOR VIEWING:

Fill out the REQUEST A VIEWING form at the top of the page & hit SEND for an E-MAIL response. Viewings by email appointment only.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $30 per adult credit and background check. Combined income for all applicants must be minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent. All income must be verifiable and constant (2 years consistent income -- no cash income counted unless verifiable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 S Orange Dr have any available units?
1007 S Orange Dr has a unit available for $2,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 S Orange Dr have?
Some of 1007 S Orange Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 S Orange Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1007 S Orange Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 S Orange Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1007 S Orange Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1007 S Orange Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1007 S Orange Dr does offer parking.
Does 1007 S Orange Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 S Orange Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 S Orange Dr have a pool?
No, 1007 S Orange Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1007 S Orange Dr have accessible units?
No, 1007 S Orange Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 S Orange Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 S Orange Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1007 S Orange Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity