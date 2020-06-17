1007 S Orange Dr

Amenities
Relax in your home on a quiet, tree-lined street.
Entertain guests in large living space and kitchen.
2 full bathrooms convenient for getting ready in the mornings.
Near The Grove/Farmer's Market for shopping, movies and dining.
Central air keeps you cool and comfortable.
No pets allowed, except those permitted by law.
AMENITIES:
Batchelder fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, high 9-ft alcove ceilings w/ plenty of natural light.
Parking space for one (1) car.
Water utility included.
Included Appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, gas range/oven.
In-unit laundry (washer and dryer).
Central Air/Heat.
Ground floor unit.
FOR VIEWING:
Fill out the REQUEST A VIEWING form at the top of the page & hit SEND for an E-MAIL response. Viewings by email appointment only.
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $30 per adult credit and background check. Combined income for all applicants must be minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent. All income must be verifiable and constant (2 years consistent income -- no cash income counted unless verifiable).