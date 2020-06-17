1007 S Orange Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Relax in your home on a quiet, tree-lined street.

Entertain guests in large living space and kitchen.

2 full bathrooms convenient for getting ready in the mornings.

Near The Grove/Farmer's Market for shopping, movies and dining.

Central air keeps you cool and comfortable.

No pets allowed, except those permitted by law.



AMENITIES:

Batchelder fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, high 9-ft alcove ceilings w/ plenty of natural light.

Parking space for one (1) car.

Water utility included.

Included Appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, gas range/oven.

In-unit laundry (washer and dryer).

Central Air/Heat.

Ground floor unit.



FOR VIEWING:



Fill out the REQUEST A VIEWING form at the top of the page & hit SEND for an E-MAIL response. Viewings by email appointment only.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $30 per adult credit and background check. Combined income for all applicants must be minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent. All income must be verifiable and constant (2 years consistent income -- no cash income counted unless verifiable).