1005 Stradella Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

A Bel Air California house with unobstructed, spectacular views of the canyons and the ocean. Have to see to appreciate this most serene setting in the lower part of Bel Air. The house is a 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, approximately 2000 SqFt. Detached 2-car garage. The living room, master bedroom, and master bath are facing the views. Central AC/ heating. A security gate provides privacy and security. A large area around the house and a spacious deck are perfectly suited to entertain guests or for children to play. The house is in a quiet part of Bel Air, minutes away from schools, UCLA, Sunset and freeways. It sits on a very large private lot. Do not disturb tenants. Please text Listing Agent (714) 345-1912 to schedule a showing.