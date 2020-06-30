All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:55 PM

1005 Stradella Road

1005 Stradella Road · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Stradella Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Bel Air California house with unobstructed, spectacular views of the canyons and the ocean. Have to see to appreciate this most serene setting in the lower part of Bel Air. The house is a 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, approximately 2000 SqFt. Detached 2-car garage. The living room, master bedroom, and master bath are facing the views. Central AC/ heating. A security gate provides privacy and security. A large area around the house and a spacious deck are perfectly suited to entertain guests or for children to play. The house is in a quiet part of Bel Air, minutes away from schools, UCLA, Sunset and freeways. It sits on a very large private lot. Do not disturb tenants. Please text Listing Agent (714) 345-1912 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Stradella Road have any available units?
1005 Stradella Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Stradella Road have?
Some of 1005 Stradella Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Stradella Road currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Stradella Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Stradella Road pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Stradella Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1005 Stradella Road offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Stradella Road offers parking.
Does 1005 Stradella Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Stradella Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Stradella Road have a pool?
No, 1005 Stradella Road does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Stradella Road have accessible units?
No, 1005 Stradella Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Stradella Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Stradella Road has units with dishwashers.

