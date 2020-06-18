All apartments in Los Angeles
1005 6TH Avenue
1005 6TH Avenue

1005 S 6th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1005 S 6th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Quintessential Beach Bungalow in the heart of Venice walking distance to Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave and the beach. Bright and airy 2 bd+1ba house with a clean and modern interior with beautiful new hardwood floors. Open living room+kitchen concept with vaulted ceilings create a loft like feel. An expansive front deck creates additional outdoor living+entertaining space. Lush landscape with large and completely gated yard makes this a very magical and private-retreat style home. Washer & Dryer and automatically controlled gated parking for one car completes this fabulous property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 6TH Avenue have any available units?
1005 6TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 6TH Avenue have?
Some of 1005 6TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 6TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1005 6TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 6TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1005 6TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1005 6TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1005 6TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1005 6TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 6TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 6TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1005 6TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1005 6TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1005 6TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 6TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 6TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
