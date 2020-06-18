1005 6TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Quintessential Beach Bungalow in the heart of Venice walking distance to Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave and the beach. Bright and airy 2 bd+1ba house with a clean and modern interior with beautiful new hardwood floors. Open living room+kitchen concept with vaulted ceilings create a loft like feel. An expansive front deck creates additional outdoor living+entertaining space. Lush landscape with large and completely gated yard makes this a very magical and private-retreat style home. Washer & Dryer and automatically controlled gated parking for one car completes this fabulous property.