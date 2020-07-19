1004 S Averill Avenue

Amenities
Great neighborhood close to Averill Park in Vista Del Oro with over-sized, corner lot and completely fenced yard, beautifully remodeled and move-in perfect! Open floor plan, wood laminate flooring throughout, 2-bedrooms (both with large closets, one a walk-in), designer window shades, A/C, mosaic tiled full bath. New white shaker cabinetry, sparkling white quartz countertops, over-sized island with plenty of storage and room for barstools. This is the front house facing Averill and has a detached garage.