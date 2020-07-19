All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1004 S Averill Avenue

1004 South Averill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1004 South Averill Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Great neighborhood close to Averill Park in Vista Del Oro with over-sized, corner lot and completely fenced yard, beautifully remodeled and move-in perfect! Open floor plan, wood laminate flooring throughout, 2-bedrooms (both with large closets, one a walk-in), designer window shades, A/C, mosaic tiled full bath. New white shaker cabinetry, sparkling white quartz countertops, over-sized island with plenty of storage and room for barstools. This is the front house facing Averill and has a detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 S Averill Avenue have any available units?
1004 S Averill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 S Averill Avenue have?
Some of 1004 S Averill Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 S Averill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1004 S Averill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 S Averill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1004 S Averill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1004 S Averill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1004 S Averill Avenue offers parking.
Does 1004 S Averill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 S Averill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 S Averill Avenue have a pool?
No, 1004 S Averill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1004 S Averill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1004 S Averill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 S Averill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 S Averill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
