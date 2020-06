Amenities

Turn key condition, PERCHED HIGH TOP THE HILL WITH PICTURE POSTCARD VIEWS OF DOWNTOWN, THIS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE WAS BUILT IN 2002 AND TOTALLY REMODELED 2019. IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION. NEW HARDWOOD AND MARBLE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FABULOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CLOSET BUILT-INS. FREE STANDING WITH NO COMMON WALLS AND EXTREMELY LOW HOA DUES. DIRECT ACCESS TO YOUR OWN GARAGE. EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR FREEWAY AND 5 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN.