All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10019 Balboa Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10019 Balboa Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

10019 Balboa Boulevard

10019 Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10019 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming one story home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths almost 1746 square feet! The living room is carpeted and has a fireplace. The kitchen offers wooden floors, cabinet storage, and a separate room for the washer dryer. Sliding glass doors leads to a very spacious backyard. Huge dining area. The living room and bedroom have brand new carpets. The interior of the house has been painted. The house has a lot of storage space. Its two car parking garage. All these amenities are sure to make you and your guest feel right at home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10019 Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
10019 Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10019 Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 10019 Balboa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10019 Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10019 Balboa Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10019 Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10019 Balboa Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10019 Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10019 Balboa Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 10019 Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10019 Balboa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10019 Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10019 Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10019 Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10019 Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10019 Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10019 Balboa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College