10011 Sophia Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautifully updated mid-century modern home located on a quiet tree-lined street in Granada Hills. This single story family home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,501 square feet of living space, hardwood floors, a two-car attached garage and a spacious backyard. Perfect for entertaining, the warm open floor plan offers a dining room and an inviting living room, enhanced by rich hardwood floors, recessed lighting, double pane windows and access to two patio areas. Bright and cheery, the contemporary kitchen shows off modern white cabinets, quartz counter tops with a large peninsula, a stainless steel gas stove/oven, a dishwasher, tiled floors. There is space for stackable washer and dryer with gas hook-up in the kitchen. One bedroom boasts double pane windows, hardwood floors, a closet and an updated three-quarter bathroom with a single sink vanity and shower stall. The three secondary bedrooms offer ample storage space, hardwood floors and window shades.The hallway bathroom was remodeled with a modern single sink vanity, a shower over tub and tile floors. There is a two-car attached garage with door opener. Upgrades include central air/heat, some double pane windows, recessed lighting. Many happy relaxing moments to be enjoyed in the private backyard, secured by block walls, with two separate patio areas. Close to freeway access, shopping, and Heritage Christian High School. Come in and take a look!