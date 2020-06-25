All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

10011 Sophia Avenue

10011 Sophia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10011 Sophia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautifully updated mid-century modern home located on a quiet tree-lined street in Granada Hills. This single story family home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,501 square feet of living space, hardwood floors, a two-car attached garage and a spacious backyard. Perfect for entertaining, the warm open floor plan offers a dining room and an inviting living room, enhanced by rich hardwood floors, recessed lighting, double pane windows and access to two patio areas. Bright and cheery, the contemporary kitchen shows off modern white cabinets, quartz counter tops with a large peninsula, a stainless steel gas stove/oven, a dishwasher, tiled floors. There is space for stackable washer and dryer with gas hook-up in the kitchen. One bedroom boasts double pane windows, hardwood floors, a closet and an updated three-quarter bathroom with a single sink vanity and shower stall. The three secondary bedrooms offer ample storage space, hardwood floors and window shades.The hallway bathroom was remodeled with a modern single sink vanity, a shower over tub and tile floors. There is a two-car attached garage with door opener. Upgrades include central air/heat, some double pane windows, recessed lighting. Many happy relaxing moments to be enjoyed in the private backyard, secured by block walls, with two separate patio areas. Close to freeway access, shopping, and Heritage Christian High School. Come in and take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10011 Sophia Avenue have any available units?
10011 Sophia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10011 Sophia Avenue have?
Some of 10011 Sophia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10011 Sophia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10011 Sophia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10011 Sophia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10011 Sophia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10011 Sophia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10011 Sophia Avenue offers parking.
Does 10011 Sophia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10011 Sophia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10011 Sophia Avenue have a pool?
No, 10011 Sophia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10011 Sophia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10011 Sophia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10011 Sophia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10011 Sophia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
