10000 SANTA MONICA
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10000 SANTA MONICA

10000 South Santa Monica Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10000 South Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Century City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
sauna
The Ten Thousand PH is now available for viewing. Offering the perfect 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom residence for your clients who value location, luxury and the ultimate in lifestyle conveniences. Conveniently located at edge of Beverly Hills and Century City, the PH residence offers en-suite bathrooms in both the master and second bedrooms as well as a powder room for guests. With a private entertainers dream deck on the East side featuring panoramic views of Los Angeles from Downtown LA to the Ocean and a private balcony off the Master Suite to the West, accessible via double sliding glass doors, indoor / outdoor living becomes seamlessly intertwined. This exclusive residence boasts floor to ceiling windows throughout with unparalleled views, hardwood, six-inch-wide, plank floors. Kitchens offer custom Italian cabinetry, quartz countertops and mirrored backsplashes, a full suite of Bosch appliances, a 36-inch Thermador refrigerator, and an in unit front-loading LG washer and dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 SANTA MONICA have any available units?
10000 SANTA MONICA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 SANTA MONICA have?
Some of 10000 SANTA MONICA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 SANTA MONICA currently offering any rent specials?
10000 SANTA MONICA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 SANTA MONICA pet-friendly?
No, 10000 SANTA MONICA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10000 SANTA MONICA offer parking?
No, 10000 SANTA MONICA does not offer parking.
Does 10000 SANTA MONICA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10000 SANTA MONICA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 SANTA MONICA have a pool?
Yes, 10000 SANTA MONICA has a pool.
Does 10000 SANTA MONICA have accessible units?
No, 10000 SANTA MONICA does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 SANTA MONICA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10000 SANTA MONICA has units with dishwashers.
