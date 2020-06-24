10000 SANTA MONICA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool elevator sauna

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool sauna

The Ten Thousand PH is now available for viewing. Offering the perfect 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom residence for your clients who value location, luxury and the ultimate in lifestyle conveniences. Conveniently located at edge of Beverly Hills and Century City, the PH residence offers en-suite bathrooms in both the master and second bedrooms as well as a powder room for guests. With a private entertainers dream deck on the East side featuring panoramic views of Los Angeles from Downtown LA to the Ocean and a private balcony off the Master Suite to the West, accessible via double sliding glass doors, indoor / outdoor living becomes seamlessly intertwined. This exclusive residence boasts floor to ceiling windows throughout with unparalleled views, hardwood, six-inch-wide, plank floors. Kitchens offer custom Italian cabinetry, quartz countertops and mirrored backsplashes, a full suite of Bosch appliances, a 36-inch Thermador refrigerator, and an in unit front-loading LG washer and dryer