10000 Laramie Avenue

This lovely family home is located in a wonderful Chatsworth neighborhood and it is in excellent condition inside and out. The curb appeal is very nice and the grounds are well maintained. The backyard has a covered patio and a large yard enclosed with block wall fencing. The immaculate interior features... a formal entry, a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and a fireplace, a separate den which could be a 4th bedroom, a family room with vaulted ceilings, a central kitchen with builtin-in appliances and tiles floors and counters, a spacious master suite with an adjoining bath, a guest bathroom with a shower over the tub, and an additional 3rd bathroom with a soaking tub and shower, an indoor laundry area, central refrigeration and heating, and a 2 car attached garage and much more. Landlord will consider a pet!