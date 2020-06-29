All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:00 PM

10000 Laramie Avenue

10000 Laramie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10000 Laramie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
This lovely family home is located in a wonderful Chatsworth neighborhood and it is in excellent condition inside and out. The curb appeal is very nice and the grounds are well maintained. The backyard has a covered patio and a large yard enclosed with block wall fencing. The immaculate interior features... a formal entry, a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and a fireplace, a separate den which could be a 4th bedroom, a family room with vaulted ceilings, a central kitchen with builtin-in appliances and tiles floors and counters, a spacious master suite with an adjoining bath, a guest bathroom with a shower over the tub, and an additional 3rd bathroom with a soaking tub and shower, an indoor laundry area, central refrigeration and heating, and a 2 car attached garage and much more. Landlord will consider a pet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

