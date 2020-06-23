1000 South GRAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

1000 GRAND's homes feature a modern twist on contemporary apartments, offering the ultimate urban living experience at the corner of Olympic Blvd. & Grand Ave., steps from LA Live, Staples Center, and all the entertainment, dining and shopping experience that Downtown LA has to offer. The building has easy access to transportation, with the Pico light rail train station, along with a 95 walkable score, easy access to the freeways, and is amenities packed with its; 24-hour resident lounge with a catering kitchen, conference area, screening room, 3 rooftop sundecks, bike storage, pet wash, fitness center, package shipping/delivery locker system, resort-style pool, barbecues, and fire pits. (Parking not included in rent)