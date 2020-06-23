All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1000 South GRAND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1000 South GRAND Avenue
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

1000 South GRAND Avenue

1000 South Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1000 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
1000 GRAND's homes feature a modern twist on contemporary apartments, offering the ultimate urban living experience at the corner of Olympic Blvd. & Grand Ave., steps from LA Live, Staples Center, and all the entertainment, dining and shopping experience that Downtown LA has to offer. The building has easy access to transportation, with the Pico light rail train station, along with a 95 walkable score, easy access to the freeways, and is amenities packed with its; 24-hour resident lounge with a catering kitchen, conference area, screening room, 3 rooftop sundecks, bike storage, pet wash, fitness center, package shipping/delivery locker system, resort-style pool, barbecues, and fire pits. (Parking not included in rent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 South GRAND Avenue have any available units?
1000 South GRAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 South GRAND Avenue have?
Some of 1000 South GRAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 South GRAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1000 South GRAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 South GRAND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 South GRAND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1000 South GRAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1000 South GRAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 1000 South GRAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 South GRAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 South GRAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1000 South GRAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 1000 South GRAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1000 South GRAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 South GRAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 South GRAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College