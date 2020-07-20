All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:07 PM

1 EASTWIND Street

1 Eastwind Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 Eastwind Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
*Fully furnished* Stunning ocean front, architectural unit completely renovated and designed by, Jeff Lewis. This spectacular Northwest corner unit is 3 bedroom/2 bathrooms in the heart of Silicon Beach. The unit comes completely turn key with all custom, designer furniture throughout. The spacious living area features high ceilings, tons of natural light and amazing ocean views from Catalina all the way to Malibu. Spacious balcony includes private, direct beach access. Master suite is tranquil with a beautifully appointed bathroom that includes a large vanity, over-sized shower and separate bathtub. Ideally located on the Marina Peninsula and close to shops/restaurants, Venice Beach, LAX, movie theaters, parks and more! **Price to be $9,395 for 12 months or longer... $9,895 for a 6-11 month term... $10,395 for a 3-5 month term.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 EASTWIND Street have any available units?
1 EASTWIND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 EASTWIND Street have?
Some of 1 EASTWIND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 EASTWIND Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 EASTWIND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 EASTWIND Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 EASTWIND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1 EASTWIND Street offer parking?
No, 1 EASTWIND Street does not offer parking.
Does 1 EASTWIND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 EASTWIND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 EASTWIND Street have a pool?
No, 1 EASTWIND Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 EASTWIND Street have accessible units?
No, 1 EASTWIND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 EASTWIND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 EASTWIND Street has units with dishwashers.
