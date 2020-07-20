1 EASTWIND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

*Fully furnished* Stunning ocean front, architectural unit completely renovated and designed by, Jeff Lewis. This spectacular Northwest corner unit is 3 bedroom/2 bathrooms in the heart of Silicon Beach. The unit comes completely turn key with all custom, designer furniture throughout. The spacious living area features high ceilings, tons of natural light and amazing ocean views from Catalina all the way to Malibu. Spacious balcony includes private, direct beach access. Master suite is tranquil with a beautifully appointed bathroom that includes a large vanity, over-sized shower and separate bathtub. Ideally located on the Marina Peninsula and close to shops/restaurants, Venice Beach, LAX, movie theaters, parks and more! **Price to be $9,395 for 12 months or longer... $9,895 for a 6-11 month term... $10,395 for a 3-5 month term.**