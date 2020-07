Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr gym pool hot tub

The Verandas at Cupertino apartments are located in a serene and picturesque setting while also having easy access to top-notch tech HQs like Apple and major commuter routes, for cruising up and down the peninsula. When youre back at the compound, take a dip in the pool, soak in the hot tub, or sweat it out at the 24-hour gym. Also a short drive away you can find Whole Foods and plenty of eateries on Stevens Creek Blvd.