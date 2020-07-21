All apartments in Long Beach
822 E 20th Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:18 PM

822 E 20th Street

822 E 20th St · No Longer Available
Location

822 E 20th St, Long Beach, CA 90806
Central Long Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FULLY RENOVATED CONTEMPORARY 1 bedroom/ 1 bath. Large living room,also a smaller den or small bedroom. 900 sq ft. New floors, New kitchen, new bathroom! Quiet neighborhood, ground floor. Perfect for a professional! apartment building at the corner of 20th st and Myrtle Ave in Long beach! ..large common backyard! rent = $1475. sec deposit = $2000.
Large living room with kitchen! Available now! off street parking available !
8 unit apt building. Quiet neighborhood on the corner of E 20th and Myrtle St in Long Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 E 20th Street have any available units?
822 E 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 E 20th Street have?
Some of 822 E 20th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 E 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
822 E 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 E 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 822 E 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 822 E 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 822 E 20th Street offers parking.
Does 822 E 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 E 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 E 20th Street have a pool?
No, 822 E 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 822 E 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 822 E 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 822 E 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 E 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
