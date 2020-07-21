822 E 20th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FULLY RENOVATED CONTEMPORARY 1 bedroom/ 1 bath. Large living room,also a smaller den or small bedroom. 900 sq ft. New floors, New kitchen, new bathroom! Quiet neighborhood, ground floor. Perfect for a professional! apartment building at the corner of 20th st and Myrtle Ave in Long beach! ..large common backyard! rent = $1475. sec deposit = $2000.

Large living room with kitchen! Available now! off street parking available !

8 unit apt building. Quiet neighborhood on the corner of E 20th and Myrtle St in Long Beach.