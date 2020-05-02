709 Elm Avenue - 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

You will love this completely remodeled 2 bedroom/2.5 bath town home ! This beautiful unit features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and carpet stairs. Brand new kitchen with ceaserstone countertops. Lots of counter space and cabinets! Includes all brand new appliances, (Stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, Washer and Dryer!). Bedrooms are very spacious with huge closets! One parking space included! Additional Parking space available for an additional $75 a month or garage available for $150. The unit is located on the second floor.



$2,195/month. 1-year lease. Security deposit is $500. Income verification necessary (pay stubs or bank account statements). Credit check fee is $20/person. Cats and dogs allowed (photo required) with $250 pet deposit. Two pet Maximum! To expedite the process, provide the following: 1) completed application, 2) recent pay stub, 3) copy of driver's license and social security card.

Centrally located... freeway accessible, short walk to the Metro Blue Line (PCH and Willow stations), short ride to the beach, downtown Long Beach, The Pike, the Aquarium, Shopping, Restaurants, Theaters, and much more!