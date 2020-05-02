All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
709 Elm Avenue - 203
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

709 Elm Avenue - 203

709 Elm Ave · No Longer Available
Long Beach
Saint Mary
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

709 Elm Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
You will love this completely remodeled 2 bedroom/2.5 bath town home ! This beautiful unit features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and carpet stairs. Brand new kitchen with ceaserstone countertops. Lots of counter space and cabinets! Includes all brand new appliances, (Stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, Washer and Dryer!). Bedrooms are very spacious with huge closets! One parking space included! Additional Parking space available for an additional $75 a month or garage available for $150. The unit is located on the second floor.

$2,195/month. 1-year lease. Security deposit is $500. Income verification necessary (pay stubs or bank account statements). Credit check fee is $20/person. Cats and dogs allowed (photo required) with $250 pet deposit. Two pet Maximum! To expedite the process, provide the following: 1) completed application, 2) recent pay stub, 3) copy of driver's license and social security card.
Centrally located... freeway accessible, short walk to the Metro Blue Line (PCH and Willow stations), short ride to the beach, downtown Long Beach, The Pike, the Aquarium, Shopping, Restaurants, Theaters, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Elm Avenue - 203 have any available units?
709 Elm Avenue - 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Elm Avenue - 203 have?
Some of 709 Elm Avenue - 203's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Elm Avenue - 203 currently offering any rent specials?
709 Elm Avenue - 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Elm Avenue - 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Elm Avenue - 203 is pet friendly.
Does 709 Elm Avenue - 203 offer parking?
Yes, 709 Elm Avenue - 203 offers parking.
Does 709 Elm Avenue - 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 Elm Avenue - 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Elm Avenue - 203 have a pool?
No, 709 Elm Avenue - 203 does not have a pool.
Does 709 Elm Avenue - 203 have accessible units?
No, 709 Elm Avenue - 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Elm Avenue - 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Elm Avenue - 203 has units with dishwashers.
