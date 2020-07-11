All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
7018 East Stearns Street
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:04 PM

7018 East Stearns Street

7018 E Stearns St · No Longer Available
Location

7018 E Stearns St, Long Beach, CA 90815
El Dorado Park South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious 4-bedroom Los Altos home with gorgeous original parquet hard wood floors. Bright and airy with Skylight, lots of windows plus tons of storage including hallway closets. Kitchen has stainless steel sink,Dishwasher and Range. Two car garage with laundry hookups and overhead storage loft. Walking distance to Highly rated schools, close to CSULB, El Dorado Park & Golf Course, shopping, world class restaurants, terrific community library, freeways and bike trails. Truly one of the best homes and neighborhoods in Long Beach.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7018 East Stearns Street have any available units?
7018 East Stearns Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7018 East Stearns Street have?
Some of 7018 East Stearns Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7018 East Stearns Street currently offering any rent specials?
7018 East Stearns Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7018 East Stearns Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7018 East Stearns Street is pet friendly.
Does 7018 East Stearns Street offer parking?
Yes, 7018 East Stearns Street offers parking.
Does 7018 East Stearns Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7018 East Stearns Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7018 East Stearns Street have a pool?
No, 7018 East Stearns Street does not have a pool.
Does 7018 East Stearns Street have accessible units?
No, 7018 East Stearns Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7018 East Stearns Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7018 East Stearns Street has units with dishwashers.
