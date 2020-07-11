7018 East Stearns Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport doorman gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful and spacious 4-bedroom Los Altos home with gorgeous original parquet hard wood floors. Bright and airy with Skylight, lots of windows plus tons of storage including hallway closets. Kitchen has stainless steel sink,Dishwasher and Range. Two car garage with laundry hookups and overhead storage loft. Walking distance to Highly rated schools, close to CSULB, El Dorado Park & Golf Course, shopping, world class restaurants, terrific community library, freeways and bike trails. Truly one of the best homes and neighborhoods in Long Beach.

Beautiful and spacious 4-bedroom Los Altos home with gorgeous original parquet hard wood floors. Bright and airy with Skylight, lots of windows plus tons of storage including hallway closets. Kitchen has stainless steel sink,Dishwasher and Range. Two car garage with laundry hookups and overhead storage loft. Walking distance to Highly rated schools, close to CSULB, El Dorado Park & Golf Course, shopping, world class restaurants, terrific community library, freeways and bike trails. Truly one of the best homes and neighborhoods in Long Beach.