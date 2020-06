Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super 'Plaza' location on quiet and private interior tract location. This is a spacious 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home with Separate Living and Family Rooms; Central AC; an attached 2-Car Garage; Indoor Laundry; spacious backyard; and so much more. This home also comes with washer, dryer, and refrigerator, although, not warranted.