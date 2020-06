Amenities

on-site laundry new construction parking range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

Beautiful home to rent. Big family room, dining room as a great room. Brand new construction on all the house except one bedroom and one bath. Big, Big yard. This is the back house of a duplex. Very private. There is an extra room that is used as an office. Seperate laundry room. A great house but no garage. But worth it. Has such a nice big yard.