Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM

6320 East 5th Street

6320 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6320 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Very sharp, recently remodeled single level across from Kettering and walk to Sato Academy and LB State. Ideal neighborhood - close to beach and entertainment, Marina Pacifica and more shopping, freeways. Cul de Sac street near the end - Quiet and safe. Skylights. Great back yard, A/C, double att. garage with direct access, gleaming hardwood floors. Wood burning and gas lit fireplace in living room. Master with own bath. All kitchen and laundry appliances included - laundry right next to kitchen door to garage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6320 East 5th Street have any available units?
6320 East 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6320 East 5th Street have?
Some of 6320 East 5th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6320 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6320 East 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6320 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6320 East 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6320 East 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6320 East 5th Street offers parking.
Does 6320 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6320 East 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6320 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 6320 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6320 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 6320 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6320 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6320 East 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
