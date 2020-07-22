/
seadip
Last updated July 22 2020
187 Apartments for rent in SEADIP, Long Beach, CA
Last updated July 22
30 Units Available
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
355 Salta Verde Pt
355 Salta Verde Point, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
2670 sqft
Salta Verde - Property Id: 310684 Your Dream Home is right HERE!! Luxury Waterfront Living in the prestigious Belmont shore neighborhood! Waterfront Patio with Jacuzzi Spa and BBQ counter.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
6093 Loynes Drive
6093 Loynes Drive, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1600 sqft
Whalers Cove Gated Community: 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
7217 Marina Pacifica Dr N Key 11 Drive N
7217 Marina Pacifica Drive, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1400 sqft
Live the Dream at this Amazing location next to the Long Beach Marina. Walk to shopping and dining at Marina Pacifica, 2nd & PCH, and The Marketplace. Bike down to the beach, Naples, Belmont Shore, the Farmers Market in the Marina, Seal Beach.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
331 Empire
331 Empire Lndg, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2429 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the highly desirable community of Spinnaker Bay. Greenbelt to water view from patio. Close to shopping, freeways and schools. Great community! Can rent with a 28' boat slip for an additional $225/mo.
Last updated July 22
29 Units Available
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
Studio
$1,749
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
999 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
5959 Naples Plaza Drive #101
5959 East Naples Plaza, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom NAPLES ISLAND CONDO with community ROOFTOP DECK & GATED PARKING SPACE! Quiet CORNER UNIT. - Private corner unit near the water's edge. It includes range, fridge, dishwasher and gated parking space with overhead storage.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy 212
5585 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
913 sqft
2B/2B Long Beach Condo - Property Id: 264973 Location!!! Walk/Bike to CSULB, parks, shops, marina, beach, golf course, public transportation access! 2Bed-2Bath end unit on 2nd floor with 913 sq ft of space! Fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, granite
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
125 Ximeno Avenue
125 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
750 sqft
Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Showings will begin July 1st. Contact us for more information! 125 Ximeno Apartments is located in the neighborhood of Belmont Shore, Long Beach, CA.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
436 N. Bellflower #307
436 Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1028 sqft
Top Floor Stoneybrook Condo - This is a beautiful top floor corner unit condominium for rent in the resort like community of Stoneybrook Villas. With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this property boasts over 1000 square feet of living space.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
244 Claremont Ave
244 Claremont Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1321 sqft
A note to Applicants: We do not have a walk-in office however our staff is always available to assist you during operating hours. Call 562-388-4071 to book a viewing of this property.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
29 66th Pl Unit B
29 66th Place, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
749 sqft
1 BD/1 Bath upstairs unit with Ocean view with rear balcony This upgraded unit is very spacious and it includes a one car garage suitable for a small vehicle. Just steps between the Pacific and Alamitos Bay on the coveted Long Beach Peninsula.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
4029 East 7th Street
4029 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Near CSULB with bus next to building. Mostly CSULB student stay in these unit. Has one garage + one carport
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
424 N Bellflower Boulevard
424 Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1028 sqft
As soon as you enter the complex you feel like you are in a tropical paradise. Beautiful landscape with running streams throughout, pool, spa, BBq"s and even a tennis court. Lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
552 N Bellflower Boulevard
552 Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
693 sqft
Amazing Stoneybrook Resort Living. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Model, Mid-Level Location overlooking Pool.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
109 Dolphin Avenue
109 Dolphin Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
550 sqft
This lovely, one story building is located 1/4 block to the beach. Featuring approx. 550 sq ft with one bedroom, one bath, hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint, a gas stove, a one car garage w/opener and a common laundry room.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
165 Corona Avenue
165 Corona Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
Charming Spanish Style 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit in Belmont Shore. The Unit Features Hardwood Floors Throughout, Formal Living Room with Lots of Charm, Formal Dining Room, Large Kitchen with Double Oven and Lots of Cabinet Space.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
209 Santa Ana Avenue
209 Santa Ana Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor Belmont Shore charmer. Freshly painted throughout.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
6020 Lido Lane
6020 Lido Lane, Long Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
7294 sqft
Ideally situated on the Gold Coast section of the open water on Naples Island. This 5 bed, 8 bath, 7294 sq.ft. iconic landmark estate offers incredible panoramic water views and private direct access to your own dock accommodating up to a 60ft yacht.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
413 Ocean Avenue
413 Ocean Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 413 Ocean Avenue in Seal Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
14 62nd Place
14 62nd Place, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
642 sqft
A single-story beach home with no shared walls and a driveway is now available for lease.
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
51 Angelo Walk
51 North Angelo Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1250 sqft
Executive Lease! This gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath Spanish home located in a ideal Naples Island location offers bay views from the front porch & wonderful upgrades throughout.
Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
59 SANTA ANA AVE
59 Santa Ana Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1150 sqft
2 Bedroom Spanish Classic Close to the Beach - This lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bath Spanish Classic is uniquely located steps from the Ocean AND steps from the Bay.
Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
530 Galleon Way
530 Galleon Way, Seal Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1431 sqft
Elevate your expectations with the completely re-envisioned 530 Galleon. Brand new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, appliances, lighting, and more await for you to call this property home as you live at the heart of the Seal Beach lifestyle.
