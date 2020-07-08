All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84

6024 Bixby Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6024 Bixby Village Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 Available 11/10/19 Beautifully Remolded Condo in Resort Styled Community. Golf Course View! - Welcome to Village on the Green! Now leasing a beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath, upper level condominium that has been upgraded throughout and boasts over 650 square feet of living space. Fresh paint and laminate floors highlight this wonderful unit, and there is a large balcony with golf course views off the main living area. The kitchen has been upgraded and comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven and refrigerator, and the spacious bedroom features a large wardrobe closet and ceiling fan.

Unit #84 is located in Village on the Green, a gated community that features a sparkling pool, spa, lush grounds and is ideally located just blocks from Cal State Long Beach, Alamitos Bay Marina and Marina Pacifica Shopping. The unit also includes with two parking spaces. Small pets considered.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5210344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 have any available units?
6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 have?
Some of 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 currently offering any rent specials?
6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 is pet friendly.
Does 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 offer parking?
Yes, 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 offers parking.
Does 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 have a pool?
Yes, 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 has a pool.
Does 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 have accessible units?
No, 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 has units with dishwashers.

