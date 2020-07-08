Amenities

6024 Bixby Village Dr. #84 Available 11/10/19 Beautifully Remolded Condo in Resort Styled Community. Golf Course View! - Welcome to Village on the Green! Now leasing a beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath, upper level condominium that has been upgraded throughout and boasts over 650 square feet of living space. Fresh paint and laminate floors highlight this wonderful unit, and there is a large balcony with golf course views off the main living area. The kitchen has been upgraded and comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven and refrigerator, and the spacious bedroom features a large wardrobe closet and ceiling fan.



Unit #84 is located in Village on the Green, a gated community that features a sparkling pool, spa, lush grounds and is ideally located just blocks from Cal State Long Beach, Alamitos Bay Marina and Marina Pacifica Shopping. The unit also includes with two parking spaces. Small pets considered.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



