Long Beach, CA
5926 E Appian Way
Last updated October 2 2019

5926 E Appian Way

5926 East Appian Way · No Longer Available
Location

5926 East Appian Way, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Escape to this highly walk-able Naples Island getaway. Enjoy the views of Alamitos Bay, the marina and the open green belt. This home is complete with open concept completely remodeled kitchen. Come home to the cool breezes and enjoy your sun-downer from your patio overlooking the bay.

This home is complete with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and office and entertainment room. The floor plan has a rare downstairs bedroom with large closet and spacious Master suite on the 2nd floor. Leisurely enjoy your morning coffee from your private balconies overlooking both the Alamitos bay and on a clear day the San Gabriel mountains.

Included in the master is a built-in closet with laundry chute to washer & dryer below . The remodeled master bathroom includes dual sinks, glass shower and soaking tub.

The home has a two car garage and always available street parking for guests.

Better yet, park the cars and soon stroll to the new 2nd & PCH or the Yacht Club.

Indoor cat & or small dog allowed with security

Either one year lease or may consider a shorter term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 E Appian Way have any available units?
5926 E Appian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5926 E Appian Way have?
Some of 5926 E Appian Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 E Appian Way currently offering any rent specials?
5926 E Appian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 E Appian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5926 E Appian Way is pet friendly.
Does 5926 E Appian Way offer parking?
Yes, 5926 E Appian Way offers parking.
Does 5926 E Appian Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5926 E Appian Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 E Appian Way have a pool?
No, 5926 E Appian Way does not have a pool.
Does 5926 E Appian Way have accessible units?
No, 5926 E Appian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 E Appian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 E Appian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
