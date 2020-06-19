5926 E Appian Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Escape to this highly walk-able Naples Island getaway. Enjoy the views of Alamitos Bay, the marina and the open green belt. This home is complete with open concept completely remodeled kitchen. Come home to the cool breezes and enjoy your sun-downer from your patio overlooking the bay.



This home is complete with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and office and entertainment room. The floor plan has a rare downstairs bedroom with large closet and spacious Master suite on the 2nd floor. Leisurely enjoy your morning coffee from your private balconies overlooking both the Alamitos bay and on a clear day the San Gabriel mountains.



Included in the master is a built-in closet with laundry chute to washer & dryer below . The remodeled master bathroom includes dual sinks, glass shower and soaking tub.



The home has a two car garage and always available street parking for guests.



Better yet, park the cars and soon stroll to the new 2nd & PCH or the Yacht Club.



Indoor cat & or small dog allowed with security



Either one year lease or may consider a shorter term.