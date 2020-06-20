51 Angelo Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Executive Lease! This gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath Spanish home located in a ideal Naples Island location offers bay views from the front porch & wonderful upgrades throughout. The kitchen has been recently updated with marble counter tops, custom cabinetry, luxury appliances, & a built-in casual dining space all with direct access to the intimate & charming private back courtyard. Espresso hardwood floors flow throughout a formal dining area & living room with vaulted ceilings and inviting fireplace. Both bedrooms feature plush carpet & ample closet space and share a luxurious full bath with dual sinks, separate soaking tub & glass enclosed shower. The 2 car garage is spacious and includes a full size washer & dryer as well. This special property is just a short distance to unique shopping & dining, beaches & all this amazing community has to offer.