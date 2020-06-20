All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
51 Angelo Walk
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

51 Angelo Walk

51 North Angelo Walk · (888) 236-1943
Long Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

51 North Angelo Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Executive Lease! This gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath Spanish home located in a ideal Naples Island location offers bay views from the front porch & wonderful upgrades throughout. The kitchen has been recently updated with marble counter tops, custom cabinetry, luxury appliances, & a built-in casual dining space all with direct access to the intimate & charming private back courtyard. Espresso hardwood floors flow throughout a formal dining area & living room with vaulted ceilings and inviting fireplace. Both bedrooms feature plush carpet & ample closet space and share a luxurious full bath with dual sinks, separate soaking tub & glass enclosed shower. The 2 car garage is spacious and includes a full size washer & dryer as well. This special property is just a short distance to unique shopping & dining, beaches & all this amazing community has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Angelo Walk have any available units?
51 Angelo Walk has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Angelo Walk have?
Some of 51 Angelo Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Angelo Walk currently offering any rent specials?
51 Angelo Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Angelo Walk pet-friendly?
No, 51 Angelo Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 51 Angelo Walk offer parking?
Yes, 51 Angelo Walk does offer parking.
Does 51 Angelo Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Angelo Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Angelo Walk have a pool?
No, 51 Angelo Walk does not have a pool.
Does 51 Angelo Walk have accessible units?
No, 51 Angelo Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Angelo Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Angelo Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
