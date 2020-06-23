4620 E Harvey Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Stunning Custom Luxury Estate on Almost a 1/3 Acre Lot - This unique and beautiful custom home was built in 1935 and has been completely renovated and expanded to include almost 5000 square feet of living area. The entire home has Newer paint, beautiful hardwood and tile flooring, and tons of windows for ample ambient lighting. The home boasts a dramatic spiral staircase entry, 20 ft vaulted ceilings, roman columns in the living area and gourmet chef's kitchen with 2 islands,a room sized pantry, and is equipped with professional appliances. The main floor boasts a large living room and an attached family room, and 5 bedrooms with 3 1/2 baths. There are 2 separate A/C units for cooling and heating and solar panels provide up to 25 KW of electricity daily. Upstairs there is a 1500 square foot master suite which features a loft foyer, vaulted ceilings, a balcony overlooking the resort like rear yard, and an impressive master bathroom that includes a spacious wardrobe closet, dedicated washer & dryer, and a gorgeous master bath that includes a soaking tub, fireplace, a massive shower and one-of-a-kind 10 foot concrete sink. The private grounds are completely fenced and features almost over a 3rd of an acre of trees, shrubs, gardens, pool, spa, RV parking, basketball court, an outdoor lounge area with fireplace, a covered BBQ area with a brick pizza oven and a separate workshop/hobby cottage. Located near Carson St. and Lakewood Blvd.



***Pool service/maintenance (~$130 approximately) & Gardener not included in the monthly rent (~$120 approximately)***



*PREFERRED SHOWING DAYS are Tuesday or Thursday between 8:30AM-10AM & 3:30-5M.