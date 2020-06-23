All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:35 AM

4620 E Harvey Way

4620 Harvey Way · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Harvey Way, Long Beach, CA 90808
Lakewood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning Custom Luxury Estate on Almost a 1/3 Acre Lot - This unique and beautiful custom home was built in 1935 and has been completely renovated and expanded to include almost 5000 square feet of living area. The entire home has Newer paint, beautiful hardwood and tile flooring, and tons of windows for ample ambient lighting. The home boasts a dramatic spiral staircase entry, 20 ft vaulted ceilings, roman columns in the living area and gourmet chef's kitchen with 2 islands,a room sized pantry, and is equipped with professional appliances. The main floor boasts a large living room and an attached family room, and 5 bedrooms with 3 1/2 baths. There are 2 separate A/C units for cooling and heating and solar panels provide up to 25 KW of electricity daily. Upstairs there is a 1500 square foot master suite which features a loft foyer, vaulted ceilings, a balcony overlooking the resort like rear yard, and an impressive master bathroom that includes a spacious wardrobe closet, dedicated washer & dryer, and a gorgeous master bath that includes a soaking tub, fireplace, a massive shower and one-of-a-kind 10 foot concrete sink. The private grounds are completely fenced and features almost over a 3rd of an acre of trees, shrubs, gardens, pool, spa, RV parking, basketball court, an outdoor lounge area with fireplace, a covered BBQ area with a brick pizza oven and a separate workshop/hobby cottage. Located near Carson St. and Lakewood Blvd.

***Pool service/maintenance (~$130 approximately) & Gardener not included in the monthly rent (~$120 approximately)***

*PREFERRED SHOWING DAYS are Tuesday or Thursday between 8:30AM-10AM & 3:30-5M.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 E Harvey Way have any available units?
4620 E Harvey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 E Harvey Way have?
Some of 4620 E Harvey Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 E Harvey Way currently offering any rent specials?
4620 E Harvey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 E Harvey Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4620 E Harvey Way is pet friendly.
Does 4620 E Harvey Way offer parking?
Yes, 4620 E Harvey Way offers parking.
Does 4620 E Harvey Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 E Harvey Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 E Harvey Way have a pool?
Yes, 4620 E Harvey Way has a pool.
Does 4620 E Harvey Way have accessible units?
No, 4620 E Harvey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 E Harvey Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 E Harvey Way has units with dishwashers.
