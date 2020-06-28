All apartments in Long Beach
433 Walnut Ave.

Location

433 Walnut Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
Beautiful Updated 1BD/1BA Apartment with in unit laundry and parking AVAILABLE now near Retro Row - 433 Walnut Ave. Long Beach, CA 90802

Rent: $1,595
Deposit: $1,620

This stunning remodeled one bedroom one bath features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a custom two-tone paint job, and gorgeous granite counter-tops. Includes all appliances including stainless steel stove, refrigerator, microwave, and in unit laundry.

Location is EVERYTHING!!! Only 10 minutes from the beach and Belmont Shores, walking distance to shops and dining along Retro Row, and with public transportation nearby this apartment is the perfect fit for someone who loves to be in the center of it all!

PERSONAL PARKING SPOT AVAILABLE - ask for more details

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

(RLNE3976486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Walnut Ave. have any available units?
433 Walnut Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 Walnut Ave. have?
Some of 433 Walnut Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Walnut Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
433 Walnut Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Walnut Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 433 Walnut Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 433 Walnut Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 433 Walnut Ave. offers parking.
Does 433 Walnut Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Walnut Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Walnut Ave. have a pool?
No, 433 Walnut Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 433 Walnut Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 433 Walnut Ave. has accessible units.
Does 433 Walnut Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Walnut Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
