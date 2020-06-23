All apartments in Long Beach
4146 Del Mar Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4146 Del Mar Avenue

4146 Del Mar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4146 Del Mar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Beautifully upgraded mid-century duplex on a quiet cul de sac of Los Cerritos. Brand new flooring throughout with beautifully upgraded kitchen and baths plus a large unique circular staircase and floor to ceiling windows. This unit has spectacular natural light.. All appliances are new including the washer and dryer. There is interior access to the spacious two car garage. Brand new "0" scape landscaping is being installed. Landlord is providing gardener services. This stunning duplex offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the classic mid-century styling modernized to today's standards and is a "Must See"!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4146 Del Mar Avenue have any available units?
4146 Del Mar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4146 Del Mar Avenue have?
Some of 4146 Del Mar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4146 Del Mar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4146 Del Mar Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4146 Del Mar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4146 Del Mar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4146 Del Mar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4146 Del Mar Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4146 Del Mar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4146 Del Mar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4146 Del Mar Avenue have a pool?
No, 4146 Del Mar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4146 Del Mar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4146 Del Mar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4146 Del Mar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4146 Del Mar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
