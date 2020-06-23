4146 Del Mar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807 Los Cerritos
Amenities
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautifully upgraded mid-century duplex on a quiet cul de sac of Los Cerritos. Brand new flooring throughout with beautifully upgraded kitchen and baths plus a large unique circular staircase and floor to ceiling windows. This unit has spectacular natural light.. All appliances are new including the washer and dryer. There is interior access to the spacious two car garage. Brand new "0" scape landscaping is being installed. Landlord is providing gardener services. This stunning duplex offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the classic mid-century styling modernized to today's standards and is a "Must See"!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
