Long Beach, CA
4144 Del Mar Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4144 Del Mar Avenue

4144 Del Mar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4144 Del Mar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Rarely available mid-century modern, newly upgraded town home. This home has the unique architectural open floor plan design of the mid 1960's. There is floor to ceiling glass windows on both floors with an open two-story entryway. The kitchen and all 3 baths have been remodeled recently with a convenient 3/4 bath downstairs. Flooring has been replaced throughout. The custom spacious wrought iron circular staircase leads from the sunny and bright entryway up to the second floor. Both bedrooms have new private 3/4 baths. The master overlooks the downstairs entryway leading to the large and private backyard garden. This town home is an entertainer's delight! It has an attached single car garage and driveway. This lovely home is nestled in a quiet Cul de Sac of Los Cerritos. Offered fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 Del Mar Avenue have any available units?
4144 Del Mar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4144 Del Mar Avenue have?
Some of 4144 Del Mar Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4144 Del Mar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4144 Del Mar Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 Del Mar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4144 Del Mar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4144 Del Mar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4144 Del Mar Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4144 Del Mar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4144 Del Mar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 Del Mar Avenue have a pool?
No, 4144 Del Mar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4144 Del Mar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4144 Del Mar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 Del Mar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4144 Del Mar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
