4144 Del Mar Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Rarely available mid-century modern, newly upgraded town home. This home has the unique architectural open floor plan design of the mid 1960's. There is floor to ceiling glass windows on both floors with an open two-story entryway. The kitchen and all 3 baths have been remodeled recently with a convenient 3/4 bath downstairs. Flooring has been replaced throughout. The custom spacious wrought iron circular staircase leads from the sunny and bright entryway up to the second floor. Both bedrooms have new private 3/4 baths. The master overlooks the downstairs entryway leading to the large and private backyard garden. This town home is an entertainer's delight! It has an attached single car garage and driveway. This lovely home is nestled in a quiet Cul de Sac of Los Cerritos. Offered fully furnished.