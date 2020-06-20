All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 E. Plenty St

400 East Plenty Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 East Plenty Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Addams

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful renovated spacious Two bedroom + Two Bath + Office + Den house in Long Beach - For Appointment please email stephan@lapmg.com??Beautiful renovated spacious

Two bedroom - Two Bath house located in a Long Beach.

?Features include:?- New double tone paint
- Remodeled Kitchen with new countertop and new sink
- Kitchen includes stove and Dishwasher
- Two New bathrooms with beautiful new tiles
- One bathroom with standing shower and one with bathtub
- Beautiful new floors throughout
- Spacious bedrooms with new carpet and new blinds
- Separate office and den
- Lots of closet spaces
- Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups
- Spacious 2 car garage
- Tenants pay for all utilities

??Fantastic location!??
Monthly Rent $ 1,995
?Security Deposit $ 1,995?
Pet Rent: $25 / Month / Pet??
Application fee $35 per applicant over 18 years old

??CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group?Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. Thank you.?For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com

(RLNE4627431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 E. Plenty St have any available units?
400 E. Plenty St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 E. Plenty St have?
Some of 400 E. Plenty St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 E. Plenty St currently offering any rent specials?
400 E. Plenty St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 E. Plenty St pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 E. Plenty St is pet friendly.
Does 400 E. Plenty St offer parking?
Yes, 400 E. Plenty St does offer parking.
Does 400 E. Plenty St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 E. Plenty St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 E. Plenty St have a pool?
No, 400 E. Plenty St does not have a pool.
Does 400 E. Plenty St have accessible units?
No, 400 E. Plenty St does not have accessible units.
Does 400 E. Plenty St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 E. Plenty St has units with dishwashers.
