400 E. Plenty St

Beautiful renovated spacious Two bedroom + Two Bath + Office + Den house in Long Beach - For Appointment please email stephan@lapmg.com??Beautiful renovated spacious



Two bedroom - Two Bath house located in a Long Beach.



?Features include:?- New double tone paint

- Remodeled Kitchen with new countertop and new sink

- Kitchen includes stove and Dishwasher

- Two New bathrooms with beautiful new tiles

- One bathroom with standing shower and one with bathtub

- Beautiful new floors throughout

- Spacious bedrooms with new carpet and new blinds

- Separate office and den

- Lots of closet spaces

- Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups

- Spacious 2 car garage

- Tenants pay for all utilities



??Fantastic location!??

Monthly Rent $ 1,995

?Security Deposit $ 1,995?

Pet Rent: $25 / Month / Pet??

Application fee $35 per applicant over 18 years old



??CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group?Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. Thank you.?For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com



