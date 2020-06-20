400 E. Plenty St

Amenities
Beautiful renovated spacious Two bedroom + Two Bath + Office + Den house in Long Beach - For Appointment please email stephan@lapmg.com??Beautiful renovated spacious
Two bedroom - Two Bath house located in a Long Beach.
?Features include:?- New double tone paint
- Remodeled Kitchen with new countertop and new sink
- Kitchen includes stove and Dishwasher
- Two New bathrooms with beautiful new tiles
- One bathroom with standing shower and one with bathtub
- Beautiful new floors throughout
- Spacious bedrooms with new carpet and new blinds
- Separate office and den
- Lots of closet spaces
- Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups
- Spacious 2 car garage
- Tenants pay for all utilities
??Fantastic location!??
Monthly Rent $ 1,995
?Security Deposit $ 1,995?
Pet Rent: $25 / Month / Pet??
Application fee $35 per applicant over 18 years old
??CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group?Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. Thank you.?For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com
(RLNE4627431)