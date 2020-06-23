All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3902 Elm Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3902 Elm Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3902 Elm Avenue

3902 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3902 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful furnished (or unfurnished) 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath single story house with 550+ sq. foot redwood deck in Bixby Knolls. Large rooms. 8550 sq. foot lot size. 220+ year old Brazilian Pepper tree in front yard. Hardwood floors, central air conditioning and heat, washer and dryer behind 1 1/2 inch solid oak wood doors in kitchen, 2 ovens, (new) gas stove, dishwasher, TV, California King bed, top down bottom up shades. Third bedroom could be used as a den or bedroom. Master has California King, other bedrooms have a Day bed with a second bed that is stored underneath if not used.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 Elm Avenue have any available units?
3902 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 3902 Elm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Elm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3902 Elm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3902 Elm Avenue offer parking?
No, 3902 Elm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3902 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3902 Elm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 3902 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3902 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3902 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3902 Elm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine