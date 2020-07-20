Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3802 Charlemange Ave. Available 04/10/19 Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Highly Desirable Area Near Hartwell Park - This wonderful 2 bedroom home has been been remodeled to include a large open floor plan with a remodeled kitchen boasting rich wood cabinets and bright Corian counters. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove and microwave oven and has a large breakfast bar and attached service porch with washer and dryer hook ups. Both bedrooms are spacious and share a hallway bath. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint. The home also boasts a 2 car detached garage, a covered carport and a fully enclosed patio. Gardening services are included and the home is located on an inside lot just a block from Hartwell Park.



