Long Beach, CA
3802 Charlemange Ave.
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

3802 Charlemange Ave.

3802 Charlemagne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3802 Charlemagne Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Old Lakewood City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3802 Charlemange Ave. Available 04/10/19 Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Highly Desirable Area Near Hartwell Park - This wonderful 2 bedroom home has been been remodeled to include a large open floor plan with a remodeled kitchen boasting rich wood cabinets and bright Corian counters. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove and microwave oven and has a large breakfast bar and attached service porch with washer and dryer hook ups. Both bedrooms are spacious and share a hallway bath. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint. The home also boasts a 2 car detached garage, a covered carport and a fully enclosed patio. Gardening services are included and the home is located on an inside lot just a block from Hartwell Park.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4803177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Charlemange Ave. have any available units?
3802 Charlemange Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 Charlemange Ave. have?
Some of 3802 Charlemange Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 Charlemange Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Charlemange Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Charlemange Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 Charlemange Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3802 Charlemange Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3802 Charlemange Ave. offers parking.
Does 3802 Charlemange Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Charlemange Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Charlemange Ave. have a pool?
No, 3802 Charlemange Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Charlemange Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3802 Charlemange Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Charlemange Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 Charlemange Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
